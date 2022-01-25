2 cases of new COVID subvariant confirmed in Washington

by Olivia Roberts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two cases of a new subvariant of the omicron variant have been confirmed in Washington.

The Washington Department of Health reported the cases of the BA.2 variant, or the “stealth variant,” Monday.

Health officials said BA.2 is extremely difficult to detect.

People could be sick with the variant and not know it because a test was negative.

The DOH said it is too early to tell if the state will see more cases or if this variant is more dangerous than others.

As of Tuesday morning, fewer than 100 confirmed BA.2 cases in the U.S. had been reported. However, “not all specimens are sequenced, so this likely represents an undercount of all cases,” according to health officials.

It is a different story in Denmark, where BA.2 already makes up more than 50 percent of new cases.

