2 bison loose on the South Hill… again

Credit: Laura Cabe

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the second time in recent months, two bison are on the loose, walking around Spokane’s South Hill.

The bison – Hazel and Baxter – live on a farm near Glenrose and 23rd, but made their way to Freya and 22nd Thursday morning.

Hazel and Baxter escaped their enclosure in late July, making it all the way to Underhill Park in East Central. At that time, Spokane Police responded to wrangle up the animals and get them back to their owners.

SPD told 4 News Now the bison were last reported in the area of Rebecca and 25th just before 9 a.m.

