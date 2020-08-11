2 Adams County Jail staff members, 3 inmates test positive for COVID-19

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

ADAMS CO., Wash. — Two staff members and three inmates at the Adams County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first case was confirmed in a correctional staff member, who was diagnosed with the virus on Thursday.

According to a release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, that staffer tested positive after showing symptoms for the virus.

The staff member alerted command personnel immediately and has been in isolation since.

Subsequently, the Adams County Health Department went to the jail to conduct further testing on Friday afternoon.

On Monday, test results for three inmates were positive. Additional staff members in the jail were tested and had their results come back negative, though a staff member outside of the facility did test positive. That staff member has also been at home isolating.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is working with health officials to best handle the situation and all safety measures are being taken.

