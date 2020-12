2.5 magnitude earthquake reported 12 miles northwest of Stanley, Idaho

4 News Now Staff by 4 News Now Staff

STANLEY, Idaho — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported 12 miles northwest of Stanley, Idaho Tuesday morning.

According to the USGS, the quake was about five miles deep.

This is a developing story.

