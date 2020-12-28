2-4 inches of snow on the way mid-week – Mark

Here comes the snow!

We’re starting off the week with cold temperatures and some decent snow is expected mid-week.

Here are the 4 Things to Know today:

Low clouds will burn of mid-morning

Sunshine is on the way this afternoon

Patchy freezing fog is expected tonight

Between 2-4 inches of snow are on the way later this week

Today will be sunny and cool, with temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s.

We’re seeing the same thing across the state.

If you are out driving tonight or tomorrow night, expect some patchy freezing fog.

Wednesday brings snow and a tricky morning commute before additional snow showers on Thursday. S

And expect more snow and rain this weekend.