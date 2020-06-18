$2.1 million from CARES act will help fund Second Harvest

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Spokane County recently received more than $91 million from the CARES Act. A good chunk of that money will go towards helping those who don’t have enough food in our community.

Earlier this week, the Spokane County Board of Commissioners voted to give Second Harvest more than $2.1 million in coronavirus aid money.

Second Harvest has been holding their Mobile Market five days a week in order to keep up with demand. They’re also working with several other groups in our community to get the food to the people who need it.

However, increased costs and delays due to the pandemic have made things a lot more challenging. Second Harvest says that’s why they need this money now, more than ever.

“Obviously it’s increased the demand for food and it’s changed our focus as to where we go to distribute the food,” said Andy Caster, Volunteer with Second Harvest.

“We know the need is great. It’s risen faster than any of us in the hunger relief network have ever seen. This will certainly go a long way and help us do a lot more good for families facing food insecurity,” said Drew Meuer, Chief of Staff of Second Harvest.

Out of the $2.1 million, about $1.75 million will be used to serve Spokane County. $389,000 will go towards driving, staff, and delivery equipment to meet the increasing demand.

