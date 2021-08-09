19-year-old Othello woman killed in crash near Moses Lake

by Olivia Roberts

GRANT CO., Wash. — A 19-year-old Othello woman was killed in a crash near Moses Lake Saturday morning.

Deena Romero Ramos was driving west on Road 9 NE when she failed to negotiate a turn. The car then flipped and landed on its roof. Ramos died at the scene. The Grant County Coroner will conduct an autopsy.

19-year-old Cassandra M. Unruh was a passenger in the car at the time of the crash. She sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Motor Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

