19-year-old facing new charges for crash that injured 2 teens

by Erin Robinson

Credit: SPD

Credit: SPD

SPOKANE, Wash. – The driver of a car that crashed into the Spokane River on Monday is facing additional and upgraded charges.

Spokane Police say Serenity Dalziel, 19, drove off the road into the river on E. South Riverton Ave just before 8:30 p.m.

The crash seriously injured two teenage passengers, including one who suffered multiple fractures. Dalziel was treated for minor injuries.

She was booked into jail for vehicular assault and reckless endangerment of a juvenile.

Police believe Dalziel was under the influence of cannabis and was likely driving too fast.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.