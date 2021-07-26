19-year-old facing homicide charge stemming from incident at Intermodal Center

by Erin Robinson

Credit: SPD

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 19-year-old has been arrested in the death of a man who was found bleeding at Spokane’s Intermodal bus station last month.

Justin P. Combs, 34, was found unresponsive by officers on June 7. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries 10 days later.

Throughout an investigation by Major Crimes, Samual F. Tesch-Villa was identified as the suspect. Spokane Police officers on bike patrol were actively looking for him and found him with the help of witnesses and security videos.

Officers ultimately located him on July 23 and booked him into jail for first-degree homicide.

