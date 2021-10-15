19-year-old cat finds forever home with 101-year-old woman

CATAWBA CO, NC.– It’s not every day an elderly shelter cat gets to find its forever home.

For Gus, he found the perfect place to spend the rest of his days. The 19-year-old cat was adopted from the Humane Society of Catawba County in North Carolina by a 101-year-old woman. In case you’re wondering, 19 is 113 in cat years– at least that’s what the shelter said and we trust them.

The shelter wished Gus the best and said they hope his days are filled with watching squirrels and sharing his love and purrs.

According to the ASPCA, cats older than 10 are usually overlooked because of their age. The nonprofit dedicated to preventing animal cruelty said there are misconceptions out there about adopting senior cats that are not true.

If you’re looking for a new forever friend of your own, you should contact SpokAnimal or SCRAPS.

