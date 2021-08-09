19-month-old passes away from injuries, suspect appears in court

by 4 News Now Staff

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 19-month-old baby has died from injuries she sustained this past week.

The man accused of injuring her, 19-year-old Mickey E. Brown, appeared in court on Monday.

Brown was arrested on Friday as the young girl fought for her life. A few days prior, police responded to a report of the child not breathing. She was sent to the hospital with unexplained injuries and police spoke to Brown.

Law enforcement said Brown, who is dating the victim’s mom, was looking after the child. He told police he fed her when she woke up and had just finished giving her a bath when she seized. He claimed he was running to a family member’s home with the girl when he tripped and fell on her, before getting up and making his way to the home.

The victim’s mom said she was at work when she found out what happened to her daughter.

According to police, a doctor classified the girl’s injuries as non-accidental and indicated child abuse. He added the girl had head trauma that will most likely result in death.

Brown’s family disagreed, telling a judge it was not intentional.



Courtesy of the Silk family

Courtesy of the Silk family

Courtesy of the Silk family

Courtesy of the Silk family



Courtesy of the Silk family

Courtesy of the Silk family













“Mickey is innocent. Him and his brothers tried to save this baby’s life. This will come out in the end and in the meantime, the bully mentalities need to cease. Please allow these families to grieve in peace,” said one of Brown’s family members.

Brown has been charged with first-degree assault, though it is unclear if his charges may be upgraded due to the little girl’s passing. A judge set his bond a $1 million.

