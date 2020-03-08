19 dead from COVID-19, following Grant Co. resident’s passing

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Health District has confirmed that their patient confirmed with COVID-19 has died.

There are now 19 dead from the coronavirus, after the Department of Health’s latest update.

The District made the announcement on Facebook, saying they will continue to follow up with friends and family of the victim.

“Our hearts are with the family, friends, and Central Washington Hospital staff,” said Theresa Adkinson, Health District Administrator. “I speak on behalf of our staff, Health Officer, and Board of Health, we are so sorry for your loss.”

Grant County Health District (GCHD) has received notice that the patient with confirmed COVID-19, previously reported,… Posted by Grant County Health District on Sunday, March 8, 2020

Grant County now has zero confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but note that high-risk people include people over 60, people with underlying health conditions, weakened immune systems, or pregnant people.

