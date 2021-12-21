18 Kootenai Health employees resign over COVID vaccine policy

by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Eighteen Kootenai Health employees refused to comply with the healthcare system’s COVID vaccination policy and no longer work there.

Employees had to submit proof of vaccination to Kootenai Health by Tuesday or resign from their positions.

An update from the healthcare provider said 99.9 percent of the nearly 3,700 employees are in compliance with the requirement.

Of those, 78 percent are fully vaccinated and 22 percent requested a medical or religious exemption. Ninety-nine percent of exemptions requests were granted.

The 18 employees who resigned over the policy either did not receive a vaccination or file for an exemption.

