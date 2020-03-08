19 dead, 136 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington State

KING CO., Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health reports that 18 people have died from COVID-19, and that the total confirmed cases of the virus are now at 136. The new numbers were released Sunday, with 21 new cases and two more deaths—including a confirmed case in Spokane, which they later removed and corrected.

A Grant County patient confirmed with coronavirus passed away on Sunday, bringing the fatalities to 19.

Public Health Seattle & King County reported Sunday morning that they have confirmed 12 new cases of the coronavirus in King County, where they currently have 83 infections.

