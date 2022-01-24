17-year-old facing vehicular homicide charge for deadly Spokane Valley crash

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Spokane Valley Police Department

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A 17-year-old is facing a vehicular homicide charge for a crash that killed an 18-year-old man.

The crash happened early Sunday morning near E 17th Ave and S Bowdish Rd.

Spokane Valley Deputies responded to find a 2012 Kia Optima on its side in the front yard of a home. They believe the car struck large landscaping boulders, flipped and then struck a tree.

The driver and two passengers were all trapped inside and had to be extricated. All three were immediately taken to the hospital.

A 19-year-old woman and the 18-year-old man both suffered life-threatening injuries. The 18-year-old passed away at the hospital.

Deputies believe the juvenile driver was impaired and obtained a blood sample for testing.

The driver was released from the hospital and booked into the Spokane County Detention Center for vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

