16-year-old killed in single-car crash

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 16-year-old boy was killed in a single-car crash in southwest Spokane on Wednesday.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the boy had taken his parent’s car without permission and crashed it. He suffered severe injuries and was found dead at the scene on S. Oak Rd.

Investigators believe speed and inexperience contributed to the crash.

