16-year-old girl missing from southern Idaho, possibly heading to Washington or Oregon

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

EMMETT, Idaho — An alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl missing from southern Idaho and who may be heading to Washington or Oregon.

Alyhia Grigg-Corfutt was last believed to have been in Emmett, near Boise, on July 1. She has a medical condition that may require immediate attention.

She may be with Lillian Spicer and her infant daughter.

Grigg-Corfutt has brown eyes, brown hair, is 5’3″ tall and weighs about 105 pounds. She also has a pierced nose.

She is believed to be traveling in a 2004 silver Classic Chevrolet with Idaho license plate 1G81628.

Anyone with information is asked to call Caldwell Police at 208-455-3115.

