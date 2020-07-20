16-year-old girl killed, 5-year-old girl seriously injured in jet skiing crash on Long Lake

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

STEVENS CO., Wash. — A 16-year-old girl was killed and her 5-year-old sister was seriously injured in a jet skiing crash on Long Lake Sunday.

The younger sister has been airlifted to Sacred Heart.

According to the Stevens Co. Fire Department, the two girls were riding on a jet ski when another jet ski hit them from behind; those riders were not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.,

