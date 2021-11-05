16-year-old arrested for making bomb threat toward Medical Lake High School

by Erin Robinson

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — A 16-year-old was arrested for making a bomb threat toward Medical Lake High School on Monday.

A student who saw the threat online contacted a school resource officer who quickly began an investigation.

A release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said initial information shows the suspect was “planning an event and had even researched ways to carry it out.”

However, authorities did not find a weapon at the school.

The suspect was booked into the juvenile detention center for threatening to bomb or injure property.

