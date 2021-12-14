16 guns seized from Spokane Valley shooting suspect’s home

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Sixteen guns were confiscated from a Spokane Valley shooting suspect’s home.

Donald E. Weber, 41, is accused of firing a shot at the home of a former employer before prompting an hours-long standoff with police.

The Spokane Valley Police Department said Weber fire the shot at a home near East Trent Ave and North University Rd around 4:30 Monday morning. The victim called police and said Weber was an acquaintance and past employee. Weber reportedly showed up at the house, which also serves as the victim’s business, and began yelling out front.

The victim said he went to the front door after he heard a gunshot and saw Weber holding a gun. Weber reportedly pointed the gun at the victim and yelled something before running from the area.

Deputies weren’t able to immediately find Weber, but later received a tip he was at a home on N. Vista. A standoff ensued, but Weber was ultimately taken into custody.

Deputies served a search warrant at that home and found 16 guns, ranging from pistols and shotguns to rifles, including an AR-style pistol chambered in .300 Blackout. That pistol was consistent with evidence found at the shooting scene.

The guns and other evidence were seized. Weber is a convicted felon and cannot legally have firearms.

He was booked into jail for second-degree assault and 16 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

