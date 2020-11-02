156 organizations, nearly 600 community members sign letter demanding transparency over health district fiasco

SPOKANE, Wash — More than 150 local organizations and nearly 600 community members have signed a letter demanding transparency from the Spokane Regional Health District regarding the attempted removal of Dr. Bob Lutz.

On Friday, Administrative Officer Amelia Clark announced she had asked Lutz to resign from his position, but largely refused to answer questions during a news conference.

Reporters repeatedly asked whether Lutz had been terminated or resigned, to which Clark said he was no longer with the health district. As the day went on, it was determined Lutz had until 4 p.m. Friday to submit his resignation letter, which he did not do.

Lutz is technically still employed by the health district, but his situation is in limbo. The only way to terminate a county health officer is through a health board vote. A public board meeting will be scheduled soon where that vote will take place and members of the community, Lutz and Clark will all have the opportunity to speak.

The reasoning behind the request for Lutz to resign has yet to be made public and now, members of the community are asking why and what is going to done moving forward.

Read the letters to the health district below:

Organization Sign on Letter Demanding SRHD Transparency by Erin Robinson on Scribd

Individual Sign on Letter Demanding SRHD Transparency by Erin Robinson on Scribd

