150-foot pine falls on Fire Dept. car, Deputy Fire Marshal walks away uninjured

Credit: Spokane Fire Department

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Deputy Fire Marshal walked away uninjured after a 150-foot Ponderosa Pine tree fell on his car while he was inside.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday as high winds took down trees across the Inland Northwest.

The Deputy Fire Marshal responded to the area of Rockwood Boulevard and 18th Avenue to relieve an engine that had been stationed at the intersection to protect an area where another downed tree was entangled with several power lines and a transformer.

Their assignment was to limit the risk of electrocution by keeping traffic from entering the area and to monitor the situation until Avista crews arrived.

The Deputy Fire Marshal had parked his car in the same place as the fire engine. He was in the driver’s seat when the tree came down and despite significant damage to the car, the marshal was uninjured.

