150 Fairchild personnel, tankers arrive at Germany air base

by Will Wixey

FAIRCHILD AFB, Wash. — Airmen and tankers from Fairchild’s 92nd Air Refueling Wing recently touched down in Germany.

About 150 personnel and four KC-135 Stratotankers arrived at the Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany on Wednesday. The deployment is with the full cooperation of the German government and coordination with host nations and NATO military authorities.

“We are always ready,” said Col. Cassius Bentley, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander. “Our Airmen and aircraft are always prepared, working hard to ensure that we are ready to support when called. This deployment proves we can provide rapid global mobility, reach, and power.”

Fairchild says the deployment is temporary, and was made to improve readiness, enhance NATO’s collective defense posture, and further capabilities with allied and partner nations.

“These are purely defensive forces,” chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. “These additional personnel are being positioned to respond obviously to the current security environment caused by Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and certainly to help reinforce and bolster deterrence and defense capabilities of the NATO alliance.”

The 92nd Air Refueling Wing is the Air Force’s largest active duty air refueling wing and has earned the name “Super Tanker Wing.”

