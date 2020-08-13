150 bags of garbage removed from illegal dump site near I-90 and Sprague

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Dept. of Ecology

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 150 bags of garbage were removed from a three-acre, illegal dump site near I-90 and Sprague.

The Department of Ecology Eastern Region’s adult litter crew went to the site to pick up the trash, and were surprised with some help from the Bureau of Land Management. The BLM team showed up with a trailer when they heard about the mess.

Those found littering can be fined anywhere from $50 to $5,000 in Washington state. To report illegal dumping or littering, call 1-866-LITTER1.

Credit: Dept. of Ecology

Credit: Dept. of Ecology

Credit: Dept. of Ecology





COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.