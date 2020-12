150 Avista customers without power in Coeur d’Alene

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A power outage is affecting about 150 Avista customers in the Coeur d’Alene area.

There are outages in the Coeur d’Alene area. We are currently assessing the situation. Visit https://t.co/Sk4z5fQbw0 for updates — Avista Utilities (@AvistaUtilities) December 11, 2020

The cause of the outage is under investigation, but crews hope to have it restored by noon.

Crews are on scene and will work as weather and safety conditions permit.

