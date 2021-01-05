Authorities looking for second suspect in kidnapping of 15-year-old Yakima girl

WELLS, Nev. — 15-year-old Angeles Revueleta-Buenrostro, who was reported missing in two Amber Alerts issued Monday, was found in Nevada and will be reunited with her family.

According to Yakima Police, officers are still looking for the other suspect, 36-year-old Daniel Ovante, who had taken Revueleta-Buenrostro to Phoenix, Arizona after she ran away from home in October.

Ovante is believed to be in Mexico, police say.

Authorities found Revueleta-Buenrostro with 34-year-old Eric Landeros, also identified in the Amber Alert, during a traffic stop near Wells, Nevada late Monday night. Landeros was arrested and charged with kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor — he is currently being held in the Elko County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

