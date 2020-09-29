15-year-old Post Falls boy reported missing

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Post Falls Police

POST FALLS, Idaho — Police in Post Falls are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy, last seen Monday.

Jameson Jeffries was last seen at home around 3:30 a.m. He left wearing a black zip up hoodie, black jeans and possibly with a Nike backpack or gray hiking books.

Police said the boy previously made comments and read books about trying to be a survivalist in the woods.

There are no known locations where Jeffries may have been heading or means to get there except by walking.

The boy is 5’10” and approximately 140 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call PFPD and reference 20PF25547.

RELATED: 15-year-old girl missing from Spokane found in Nevada with 18-year-old man

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.