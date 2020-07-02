15-year-old girl Cheney girl reported missing, possibly staying in Spokane

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

CHENEY, Wash. — A 15-year-old Cheney girl has been reported missing.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Thursday for Lexus Bolieu after trying to find her on several different occasions.

Bolieu is believed to have run away from her home on S. Spotted Road in May. She is believed to be staying in Spokane or nearby, possibly with friends or other family members.

She is 5’04” tall, 154 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Bolieu is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case #10059659.

