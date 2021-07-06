15 dead from possible heat-related illness, Medical Examiner says

SPOKANE, Wash. — 15 have now died from what is likely heat-related illness, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The office made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. Autopsy results are not available yet to confirm the deaths as heat-related, though the medical examiner says the “circumstances suggest” they were.

The Inland Northwest has been pushing through a record-breaking, unseasonably hot few weeks, which has led to health problems, deaths and sweeping wildfires.

The medical examiner confirmed the identity and cause of death of a woman who died at Deaconess last week, identifying her as 45-year-old Nadine Hager, who died of hyperthermia. The manner of the death was ruled an accident.

