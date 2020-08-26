14-year-old girl missing from Sandpoint

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Sandpoint Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Ashley Fishburne has been missing since August 9. It is not clear where she was last seen.

Police said she has light brown hair, hazel eyes, is 5’4″ tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone who know where she might be is asked to call SPD at 208-265-1482 or Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.