14-year-old crashes motorcycle into truck on Highway 95

by Connor Sarles

Police Lights Police Lights

SAGLE, Idaho — A 14-year-old boy was injured when he crashed into a truck on Highway 95 near Sagle.

Idaho State Police says the boy was driving a motorcycle on the shoulder of the highway when he attempted to cross eastbound. Robert Smith, 62, was driving southbound on Highway 95, and the boy crashed into the side of his truck.

The boy had a helmet on and Smith had his seatbelt on.

ISP says the boy was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment and Smith was not injured. Authorities are now investigating what led up to the crash.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.