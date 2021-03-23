14-time convicted felon charged for Sunday shooting at Spokane Valley Walgreens

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has charged 14-time convicted felon Robert Hensley for the shooting at the Walgreens on Pines and Sprague Sunday.

Hensley, 32, was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The women he was arrested with was not charged and has since been released.

Authorities say the victim, who is being treated at the hospital, was also shot in a different incident on December 8, 2020. They also say he has not been cooperative with investigators in either case.

Detectives searched Hensley’s vehicle and found a small-caliber rifle with modifications on the passenger-side floorboard of the car.

Authorities are still investigating both shootings; anyone with information on either incident is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

