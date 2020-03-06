14 COVID-19 deaths reported in Puget Sound area

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SEATTLE, Wash. — Three more people have died from the COVID-19 outbreak in the Puget Sound area and several new cases have been confirmed.

The three deaths were patients at EvergreenHealth Hospital, where 12 of the 14 deaths have occurred.

The majority of confirmed cases are in the Puget Sound area. Of those 79 cases, 58 are in King County, 19 in Snohomish County, one in Grant County and one in Jefferson County.

King County has been hit the hardest, with the majority of confirmed cases and deaths happening there. Several companies have asked employees to work from home and the University of Washington will move all classes and finals online starting Monday.

RELATED: Stevens County patients tests negative for COVID-19

KOMO News reported that the University of Washington has performed about 400 tests so far and are “seeing a consistent positivity rate of 5-7% among specimens submitted to the lab.” They said they can meet all current testing demands now with capacity for more than 1,000 tests per day.

Meantime, patients being tested for the coronavirus in Stevens and Spokane Counties have both tested negative.

RELATED: EWU faculty encouraged to hold finals online, no plans to suspend operations amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: UW employee tests positive for COVID-19, all classes to be held online starting Monday

RELATED: Spokane patient tests negative for COVID-19, Health District says

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.