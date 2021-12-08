14 Cougs named to All Pac-12 Teams, De Laura Freshman of the Year

by Alex Crescenti

PULLMAN, Wash. — It’s been a memorable couple of weeks for the Washington State Cougars.

They brought back the Apple Cup to Pullman for the first time in nine years. a few days later Jake Dickert was named Head Coach of the team, and on Sunday the team found out it would be traveling down to El Paso to play in the Sun Bowl against Miami on New Year’s Eve. Now, 14 players have earned All Pac-12 Conference honors.

Jayden de Laura has been named the conference’s Offensive Freshman of the Year. He threw for 2,742 yards, 23 touchdowns, and averaged 249.3 passing yards per game.

First Team:

Abe Lucas, Right Tackle

Dean Janikowski, Kicker,

Ron Stone Jr., Edge Rusher

Second Team:

Travell Harris, Wide Receiver

Clavin Jackson Jr., Wide Receiver

Honorable Mention:

Max Borghi, Running Back

Jayden de Laura, Quaterback

Daniel Isom, Defensive Back

Brennan Jackson, Edge Rusher

Armani Marsh, Defensive Back

De’Zhaun Stribling, Wide Receiver

Lincoln Victor, All-Purpose Player

Jaylen Watson, Defensive Back

Jahad Woods, Linebacker

The team’s 14 All-Conference selections are the most since 2003.

RELATED: Former Washington State great Jason Hanson inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

RELATED: The Cougs will play Miami in the Sun Bowl

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.