14 Cougs named to All Pac-12 Teams, De Laura Freshman of the Year
PULLMAN, Wash. — It’s been a memorable couple of weeks for the Washington State Cougars.
They brought back the Apple Cup to Pullman for the first time in nine years. a few days later Jake Dickert was named Head Coach of the team, and on Sunday the team found out it would be traveling down to El Paso to play in the Sun Bowl against Miami on New Year’s Eve. Now, 14 players have earned All Pac-12 Conference honors.
Jayden de Laura has been named the conference’s Offensive Freshman of the Year. He threw for 2,742 yards, 23 touchdowns, and averaged 249.3 passing yards per game.
First Team:
- Abe Lucas, Right Tackle
- Dean Janikowski, Kicker,
- Ron Stone Jr., Edge Rusher
Second Team:
- Travell Harris, Wide Receiver
- Clavin Jackson Jr., Wide Receiver
- Honorable Mention:
- Max Borghi, Running Back
- Jayden de Laura, Quaterback
- Daniel Isom, Defensive Back
- Brennan Jackson, Edge Rusher
- Armani Marsh, Defensive Back
- De’Zhaun Stribling, Wide Receiver
- Lincoln Victor, All-Purpose Player
- Jaylen Watson, Defensive Back
- Jahad Woods, Linebacker
The team’s 14 All-Conference selections are the most since 2003.
RELATED: Former Washington State great Jason Hanson inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
RELATED: The Cougs will play Miami in the Sun Bowl
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.