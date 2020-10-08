138 people test positive for COVID-19 since Wednesday; Spokane Co. approaching 8,000 cases

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District reports that 138 people contracted COVID-19 overnight Wednesday, one of the highest spikes in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

According to data from the Health District, the highest spike was August 6, with 170 people testing positive for COVID-19.

Currently, 35 residents are receiving treatment at the hospital, and the total number of infections is slowly approaching 8,000. This spike in cases has occurred well after the expected surge in transmission from Labor Day weekend.