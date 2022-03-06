13-year-old boy killed in car/pedestrian crash near Colville

by Will Wixey

COLVILLE, Wash. — A car versus pedestrian collision near Colville resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy.

The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a crash on Douglas Falls Road around 2:25 on Saturday. The SCSO says 36-year-old Colville resident Chad Warren was driving his Pontiac when he hit a 13-year-old skateboarder at extremely high speeds. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SCSO believes drug impairment was a contributing factor in the collision. Deputies booked Warren into Stevens County Jail for the charge of vehicular manslaughter.

Anyone with information regarding Warren’s whereabouts prior to the collision is encouraged to contact the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office.

