13 residents, 4 staff members at Wenatchee long-term care facility diagnosed with COVID-19

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Seventeen cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in residents and staff members at a Wenatchee long-term care facility.

According to the Chelan-Douglas Health District, 13 residents and four staff members at the Colonial Vista long-term care facility have been diagnosed with the virus.

The confirmed diagnoses were reported Monday, one week after residents and staff were tested.

The four staff members are isolating at home and any exposed residents are in quarantine separated from those who tested negative.

RELATED: 32 people test positive for COVID-19 at Royal Park Rehab, family describes loved one’s diagnosis

READ: Wife of Spokane comedian frustrated with rehab facility’s handling of communication between the couple

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.