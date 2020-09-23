123 new COVID cases reported in Spokane Co. Wednesday, marking largest spike since early August

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County saw a spike in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 123 new cases reported since Tuesday.

The Spokane County Health District also said the another person has died from the virus. There have been 160 deaths reported since the start of the pandemic, with 106 of those being people being connected to long-term care facilities. and 82.5 percent of those people being above the age of 70.

The new cases reported Wednesday mark the largest jump since August 6. There have been additional spikes over the past week, with 76 people testing positive on Monday, 68 on Sunday and 86 on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the Spokane County Health Officer said the number of cases have started to climb since late last week as a result of more people gathering together over the Labor Day holiday. Dr. Bob Lutz added that the majority of new cases have been diagnosed in people between the ages of 10 and 30.

