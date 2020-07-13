12-year-old struck by propeller in Columbia River boat crash

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

GRANT CO., Wash. — A 12-year-old Western Washington boy was injured in a boat crash on the Columbia River on Saturday.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was operating a personal watercraft and collided with a ski boat near the Sunland Community.

The boy reportedly steered into the path of the ski boat, operated by 42-year-old Alex Englund. The crash sent the boy under the boat where he was struck by a propeller.

He was taken to the hospital by helicopter to Confluence Health in Wenatchee and was later taken to Harborview in Seattle.

Another 12-year-old boy who was on the boat suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Englund was not injured.

Deputies said there was no indication that anyone involved was impaired.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.