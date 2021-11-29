12 Scams of Christmas: What the BBB says you should be wary of this year

by Erin Robinson

The Better Business Bureau is reminding Americans that scammers are ramping up for the holiday season.

The BBB recently released its list of the “12 scams of Christmas” to make sure you know what to be wary of this year.

Criminals use emails and online platforms to facilitate most of the scams, but you’re most likely to get targeted on social media.

Fake charities, fake shipping notifications and puppy scams are common and often pop up at this time of year.

Here are what you need to look for:

Misleading social media ads Social media gift exchanges Holiday apps Alerts about compromised accounts Free gift cards Temporary holiday jobs Look-Alike websites Fake charities Fake shipping notifications Pop-up holiday virtual events Top holiday wishlist items Puppy scams

If you are asked to make a payment or donation by wire or e-transfer, through third parties, by prepaid debit or gift cards, treat that as a red flag.

