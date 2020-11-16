12 earthquakes reported near Stanley in 24 hours

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: USGS

STANLEY, Idaho — Twelve earthquakes have been reported across Central Idaho in the past 24 hours.

All of the quakes were within a few kilometers of Stanley, a small town in Custer County.

12 #earthquakes M 2.5 or greater within the last 24 hours in central #Idaho: https://t.co/3puo28Lt4l — USGS in Idaho (@USGS_Idaho) November 16, 2020

The United States Geological Survey said all of the quakes were 2.5 magnitude or greater. The largest quake was 4.1 magnitude and reported at 4:48 a.m. Sunday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.