12 earthquakes reported near Stanley in 24 hours
STANLEY, Idaho — Twelve earthquakes have been reported across Central Idaho in the past 24 hours.
All of the quakes were within a few kilometers of Stanley, a small town in Custer County.
The United States Geological Survey said all of the quakes were 2.5 magnitude or greater. The largest quake was 4.1 magnitude and reported at 4:48 a.m. Sunday.
