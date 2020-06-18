The thunderstorms are moving out, and warm, sunny weather is moving in for Thursday! -Kris

It was an exciting afternoon and evening for thunderstorms in Spokane and around the Inland Northwest. However, that stormy weather is slowly coming to an end, and the skies will clear overnight. That’s good news for Thursday! Other than some scattered showers over the Northeast Mountains and North Idaho, the sunshine will dominate the day, and temperature will climb into the mid 70s.

Friday is our last full day of Spring, and it will be dry and warm and feeling like summer! Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s. Father’s Day Weekend is still a little bit of a question mark. A weak front will bring the chance of showers to the area late on Saturday. Other than that, the weekend looks dry with highs in the 70s. High pressure will bring sunny and warm conditions to next workweek.