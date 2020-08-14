110 law students transfer to U of I School of Law as Concordia Law closes

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho College of Law has accepted 110 transfer students from Concordia Law School in Boise.

In February, Concordia Law administrators announced the school would close permanently due to financial reasons. Concordia Law hoped to partner with another Concordia institution, but that fell through in late June.

According to the U of I, nearly all of the students will be able to complete their legal education in Boise. Two students chose to relocate to the law school’s Moscow location.

U of I has hired eight faculty to accommodate the increase in transfer students, including six professors from Concordia.

“As the state’s public law school, we felt that it was our obligation to help Concordia students who wanted to complete their legal education in Idaho,” said U of I Law Dean Jerrold Long.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.