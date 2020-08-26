11-year-old Liberty Lake girl offering free online art classes during pandemic

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.- An 11-year-old girl from Liberty Lake is using her love of art to give to others during this pandemic.

She’s already reached thousands of kids across the globe and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

At first, it was just something to pass the time.

“I started doing more realistic drawings on YouTube and those went really well,” said Sindhu Surapaneni.

So well, that she figured, why not teach others how to do the same thing? So, she started giving free virtual art lessons.

She started with just 10 to 12 followers.

“Now, after those five months, I have more than 2,000 followers who really appreciate my time and the classes I do,” said Sindhu.

Since then, she’s been teaching lessons on Zoom nearly every day of the week.

“I sometimes read the Facebook messages and I get tears in my eyes feeling proud to be her dad,” said Satish Surapaneni, Sindhu’s father.

Proud not just of her talent, but also her intention.

“It’s inspiring to see a kid stop and think about others,” Satish said.

It’s a reminder that no matter what age you are, you can always make a difference.

If you’re interested in learning more, you can visit Sindhu’s Facebook page.

