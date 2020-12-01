11 people have died from COVID-19 outbreak at Okanogan Co. long-term care center

OKANOGAN CO., Wash — Okanogan County Public Health reports that 11 people at North Valley Extended Care have died during a recent COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

Public Health says that a recent outbreak has infected 36 people at the care center, including two employees who have been hospitalized; several other employees are currently in isolation.

Since the outbreak, Public Health conducted an infection prevention survey, where it was determined they are navigating this situation “safely and professionally.”

Long-term care facilities like North Valley are extremely high-risk due to the age of their residents; we know now that COVID-19 can infect anyone at any age, but is incredibly dangerous and sometimes lethal to elderly patients.

