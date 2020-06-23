11 new cases of COVID-19 connected to one Spokane County household

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Eleven people in one Spokane County household have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.

A spokesperson for SRHD said those 11 cases are part of the 56 new cases reported between Monday and Tuesday. An additional nine to 10 cases were linked to other households through contact tracing.

On Monday, the SRHD said 40 percent of new cases are a result of community spread. Local health officials said they are tied to people going out in public more often and shopping in businesses for the first time in months. They also said there are still a minimal amount of cases tied to recent protests.

Spokane County surpassed 1,000 cases on Tuesday. The 56 new diagnoses mark the highest 24-hour increase the county has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: One month after Spokane County moves into phase 2, COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000

RELATED: Spokane Regional Health District: 40 percent of new COVID-19 cases linked to community spread

READ: Health officer declines Spokane County Commissioenrs’ request to begin phase 3 application

THE-CNN-WIRE™ & © 2020 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.