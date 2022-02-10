10th annual Gonzaga Day gives alumni opportunities to network

by Will Wixey

Gonzaga University Campus

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re a former Zag, don’t miss your opportunity to connect with other alumni this Saturday.

Gonzaga University is celebrating its tenth annual “Gonzaga Day,” an event where Zag alumni come together to celebrate the school and their community. The theme for the event this year is “Zags Celebrate Connection,” aiming to create new opportunities for alumni to connect with each other.

The university plans to launch the Zag Business Directory, a network that will connect Zags in all professions across the globe. They plan to launch the directory this Saturday, and want as many alumni as possible to take part in it.

“Whether you might be looking for a CPA in New York, a winery in California or a restaurant owner in Denver, the directory will serve up a Zag connection,” said Drew Rieder, director of regional chapters in Gonzaga’s Alumni Relations office.

They also ask alumni and friends of the university to post pictures, stories, and memories with #GonzagaDay to connect the Zag universe.

“We want to create an opportunity for alumni and friends everywhere to celebrate what it means to be a Zag, which is something every Zag understands,” said Rieder. “You run into someone in Florence, in an airport, at a WCC game or NCAA tournament event and there is an instant connection, which we are all blessed to experience.”

The event will take place just before the men’s basketball game against St. Mary’s at 7 p.m. For more information on Gonzaga Day, click here.

