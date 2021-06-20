101 things to do in the Inland Northwest this summer
There is nothing quite like summertime in the Inland Northwest. As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and life begins to get back to normal, you will surely find yourself looking for things to do.
4 News Now is here to help! We have made a list of 101 things to do this summer, right here in the Inland Northwest. You can opt outside, wine and dine, you name it!
Make sure to print out our downloadable PDF and cross off what you have done.
Inland Northwest Musts
1. Pick a pound of cherries at Green Bluff
2. Watch a laser show Grand Coulee Dam
3. Feed the garbage goat
4. Take your kids for a day at Mobius Science Center
5. Prepare for fire season by signing up for the Wildfire Ready Neighbors program
6. Take a ride on the Looff Carrousel
7. Take a walk and smell the flowers at Manito Park
8. Take pictures sliding down the Big Red Wagon
9. Enjoy a night light display at the Pavilion
10. Watch the sunset from Cliff Drive
11. Take a scenic boat ride on Lake Coeur d’Alene
12. Volunteer as a court monitor for Hoopfest
Fun for the Family
13. Splash around on a splash pad
14. Take your kids to the new Ice Age Floods playground
15. Pick huckleberries along the trails at Mt. Spokane State Park
16. Rent a lime scooter and hit the Centennial Trail
17. Take a ride on Silverwood’s newest roller coaster: Stunt Pilot
18. Cool off at one of Spokane County’s family aquatic centers
19. Join the Spokane Humane Society for the Parade of Paws
20. Zip through the trees with Wallace’s Silver Streak Zipline Tours
21. Hit every attraction at Triple Play Family Fun Park
22. Get adventurous at the Tree to Tree Adventure Park at Farragut State Park
23. Visit the indoor waterpark at Silver Mountain Resort
24. Say hi to the bears at the WSU Bear Center
25. Take your kids for a day at the Palouse Discovery Science Center
26. Take the whole family to the Hub Sports Center’s Drive-In Movie Nights
27. Adopt your fur-ever friend during National Adoption Week with SpokAnimal
28. Find the perfect camp for your little camper
29. Hit the rides and chow down on a funnel cake at the Interstate Fair
Opt Outside
30. Take a ride on the Hiawatha
31. Rent a kayak on Lake Coeur d’Alene
32. Rent a paddleboard and paddle from downtown to No-Li
33. Run through the Rotary Fountain
34. Inner tube down the Spokane River between State Line and Corbin Park
35. Hike to the top of Scotchman Peak
36. Take in the views at Palouse Falls State Park
37. Hike the Liberty Lake Loop
38. Ride your bike along the Fish Lake Trail
39. Relax and enjoy the beautiful nature at Tubbs Hill in Coeur D’Alene
40. Take in the views from Kamiak Butte County Park
41. Camp in the Okanogan National Forest
42. Spend the night in the Quartz Mountain Fire Lookout at Mt. Spokane
43. See the stunning yellow canola fields along the Palouse
Get Sporty
44. Catch a Spokane Indians game
45. Watch golf’s rising stars as the Symetra Tour stops at Circling Raven
46. Try to catch a fish on Long Lake
47. Fly fish along the St. Joe River
48. Throw your frisbee with friends at the Downriver Golf Course
49. Hit the mountain bike trails at Schweitzer
50. Play a round of golf at Liberty Lake Golf Course
51. Cheer on the Spokane Shock
52. Rock climb at Q’emiln Park
Health and Fitness
53. Get vaccinated
54. Cheer on the athletes at Ironman Coeur d’Alene
55. Go for a run along High Drive Bluff
56. Enjoy an hour-long Vinyasa flow, followed by mimosas on Brick West’s patio
57. Lose yourself on a spin bike or during Barre on the Bridge with Riverfront Moves
58. Get in a few laps at a local public pool
Brews, Booze and Bites
59. Stuff your face at Pig Out in the Park
60. Get lunch on Tuesday with Riverfront Eats
61. Eat lunch at the Park Bench Cafe
62. Get a double scoop at Sweet Peaks or the Scoop
63. Enjoy a bite to eat at the Hillyard Food Truck Hub
64. Enjoy a glass of wine on the patio at Maryhill
65. Go wine tasting in Spokane’s Cork District
66. Pick up a to-go charcuterie board at Wanderlust and spend the evening in Cannon Hill Park
67. Set up a “Pop Up Picnic” with friends
68. Drink a few cold ones at the Sandpoint Beerfest
69. Treat your coworkers to lunch at Food Truck Friday in Spokane Valley
70. Make a list of new restaurants you’d like to try and cross them off one-by-one
71. Spend an evening with friends on the Spokane Party Trolley
Festivals and Farmers Markets
72. Pick up plant starters from a local greenhouse and plant a vegetable garden
73. Visit a local farmers market
74. Drive from farm stand to farm stand along the South Spokane Farm Corridor
75. Pick a bouquet of flowers at Stratton’s Cutting Garden
76. Attend Evening Light Lavender’s U-Pick Days
77. Browse the booths at the Thursday Market in the South Perry District
78. Pick up some artisan crafts at the Newport Festival
79. Head to Beck’s Harvest House for the Food Truck & Fruit Festival
Celebrate the Arts
80. Enjoy a concert at the Pavilion
81. Take in the live music at Arbor Crest Winery
82. Attend a summer concert at Northern Quest
83. Attend the Festival at Sandpoint
84. Enjoy Bands on Boats in CDA
85. Enjoy Live after 5 in Coeur d’Alene
86. Browse at Art on the Green
87. Book an appointment and visit Gonzaga’s Jundt Art Museum
88. Test out your jokes at one of the Spokane Comedy Club’s open mic nights
89. Spend an afternoon taking in the exhibits at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture
90. Enjoy Shen Yun Performing Arts at the First Interstate Center for the Arts
91. Watch short performances and enjoy workshops for kids at TheaterFest
92. Snap a photo in front of one of Spokane’s murals
93. Support local music venues by attending a show
Tours and Travels
94. Take a mine tour in Wallace
95. Take a look back in time with Spokane’s free downtown walking tour
96. Visit Coeur d’Alene’s Old Mission State Park
97. Take a tour of the North Cascade Smokejumper Base
98. Take your servicemember to Military Weekend at the Inland Northwest Rail Museum
Shop ‘til you Drop
99. Spend an afternoon browsing the antique shops on N. Monroe
100. Browse the aisles for your summer reads at Auntie’s and Wishing Tree Books
101. Pick up some funky trinkets at Boo Radley’s
