101 things to do in the Inland Northwest this summer

Inland Northwest Musts

1. Pick a pound of cherries at Green Bluff

2. Watch a laser show Grand Coulee Dam

3. Feed the garbage goat

4. Take your kids for a day at Mobius Science Center

5. Prepare for fire season by signing up for the Wildfire Ready Neighbors program

6. Take a ride on the Looff Carrousel

7. Take a walk and smell the flowers at Manito Park

8. Take pictures sliding down the Big Red Wagon

9. Enjoy a night light display at the Pavilion

10. Watch the sunset from Cliff Drive

11. Take a scenic boat ride on Lake Coeur d’Alene

12. Volunteer as a court monitor for Hoopfest

Fun for the Family

13. Splash around on a splash pad

14. Take your kids to the new Ice Age Floods playground

15. Pick huckleberries along the trails at Mt. Spokane State Park

16. Rent a lime scooter and hit the Centennial Trail

17. Take a ride on Silverwood’s newest roller coaster: Stunt Pilot

18. Cool off at one of Spokane County’s family aquatic centers

19. Join the Spokane Humane Society for the Parade of Paws

20. Zip through the trees with Wallace’s Silver Streak Zipline Tours

21. Hit every attraction at Triple Play Family Fun Park

22. Get adventurous at the Tree to Tree Adventure Park at Farragut State Park

23. Visit the indoor waterpark at Silver Mountain Resort

24. Say hi to the bears at the WSU Bear Center

25. Take your kids for a day at the Palouse Discovery Science Center

26. Take the whole family to the Hub Sports Center’s Drive-In Movie Nights

27. Adopt your fur-ever friend during National Adoption Week with SpokAnimal

28. Find the perfect camp for your little camper

29. Hit the rides and chow down on a funnel cake at the Interstate Fair

Opt Outside

30. Take a ride on the Hiawatha

31. Rent a kayak on Lake Coeur d’Alene

32. Rent a paddleboard and paddle from downtown to No-Li

33. Run through the Rotary Fountain

34. Inner tube down the Spokane River between State Line and Corbin Park

35. Hike to the top of Scotchman Peak

36. Take in the views at Palouse Falls State Park

37. Hike the Liberty Lake Loop

38. Ride your bike along the Fish Lake Trail

39. Relax and enjoy the beautiful nature at Tubbs Hill in Coeur D’Alene

40. Take in the views from Kamiak Butte County Park

41. Camp in the Okanogan National Forest

42. Spend the night in the Quartz Mountain Fire Lookout at Mt. Spokane

43. See the stunning yellow canola fields along the Palouse

Get Sporty

44. Catch a Spokane Indians game

45. Watch golf’s rising stars as the Symetra Tour stops at Circling Raven

46. Try to catch a fish on Long Lake

47. Fly fish along the St. Joe River

48. Throw your frisbee with friends at the Downriver Golf Course

49. Hit the mountain bike trails at Schweitzer

50. Play a round of golf at Liberty Lake Golf Course

51. Cheer on the Spokane Shock

52. Rock climb at Q’emiln Park

Health and Fitness

53. Get vaccinated

54. Cheer on the athletes at Ironman Coeur d’Alene

55. Go for a run along High Drive Bluff

56. Enjoy an hour-long Vinyasa flow, followed by mimosas on Brick West’s patio

57. Lose yourself on a spin bike or during Barre on the Bridge with Riverfront Moves

58. Get in a few laps at a local public pool

Brews, Booze and Bites

59. Stuff your face at Pig Out in the Park

60. Get lunch on Tuesday with Riverfront Eats

61. Eat lunch at the Park Bench Cafe

62. Get a double scoop at Sweet Peaks or the Scoop

63. Enjoy a bite to eat at the Hillyard Food Truck Hub

64. Enjoy a glass of wine on the patio at Maryhill

65. Go wine tasting in Spokane’s Cork District

66. Pick up a to-go charcuterie board at Wanderlust and spend the evening in Cannon Hill Park

67. Set up a “Pop Up Picnic” with friends

68. Drink a few cold ones at the Sandpoint Beerfest

69. Treat your coworkers to lunch at Food Truck Friday in Spokane Valley

70. Make a list of new restaurants you’d like to try and cross them off one-by-one

71. Spend an evening with friends on the Spokane Party Trolley

Festivals and Farmers Markets

72. Pick up plant starters from a local greenhouse and plant a vegetable garden

73. Visit a local farmers market

74. Drive from farm stand to farm stand along the South Spokane Farm Corridor

75. Pick a bouquet of flowers at Stratton’s Cutting Garden

76. Attend Evening Light Lavender’s U-Pick Days

77. Browse the booths at the Thursday Market in the South Perry District

78. Pick up some artisan crafts at the Newport Festival

79. Head to Beck’s Harvest House for the Food Truck & Fruit Festival

Celebrate the Arts

80. Enjoy a concert at the Pavilion

81. Take in the live music at Arbor Crest Winery

82. Attend a summer concert at Northern Quest

83. Attend the Festival at Sandpoint

84. Enjoy Bands on Boats in CDA

85. Enjoy Live after 5 in Coeur d’Alene

86. Browse at Art on the Green

87. Book an appointment and visit Gonzaga’s Jundt Art Museum

88. Test out your jokes at one of the Spokane Comedy Club’s open mic nights

89. Spend an afternoon taking in the exhibits at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture

90. Enjoy Shen Yun Performing Arts at the First Interstate Center for the Arts

91. Watch short performances and enjoy workshops for kids at TheaterFest

92. Snap a photo in front of one of Spokane’s murals

93. Support local music venues by attending a show

Tours and Travels

94. Take a mine tour in Wallace

95. Take a look back in time with Spokane’s free downtown walking tour

96. Visit Coeur d’Alene’s Old Mission State Park

97. Take a tour of the North Cascade Smokejumper Base

98. Take your servicemember to Military Weekend at the Inland Northwest Rail Museum

Shop ‘til you Drop

99. Spend an afternoon browsing the antique shops on N. Monroe

100. Browse the aisles for your summer reads at Auntie’s and Wishing Tree Books

101. Pick up some funky trinkets at Boo Radley’s