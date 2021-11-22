101 things to do in the Inland Northwest this holiday season

by Erin Robinson

All is Bright

1. Join the City of Moscow as they “Light Up the Season” with a downtown tree lighting, parade of decorated floats and more (December 9)

2. Brighten up your holiday season with the PNW’s brightest and largest lantern display: Northwest Winterfest

3. Take a drive through Moses Lake to see all of the lights as part of “Light Up Moses Lake” (December 4)

4. Take a cruise to the North Pole via Lake Coeur d’Alene

5. Visit the Extreme Team’s holiday light display at Cowley Park

6. Drive through the Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights at Manito Park (December 10-19)

7. Spend New Years Eve watching the fireworks at Riverfront Park

8. Celebrate Hanukkah with the downtown Spokane Menorah lighting (November 28)

9. Enjoy a free holiday light show at the Riverfront Park Pavilion

10. Take part in the tradition at the Winter Glow Spectacular

11. Get into the holiday spirit as parade floats light up Sherman Avenue (November 26)

12. Experience the magic of the Riverfront Park tree-lighting (November 27)

13. Enjoy the home-town style lights at the Wallace Home Town Christmas Festival

14. Visit the Christmas Light Show on Moran Prairie

15. Enjoy a free fireworks show from Kendall Yards (December 3)

16. Visit the Village of Lights in Leavenworth

Hark the Herald Angels Sing

17. Attend a Spokane Symphony performance of Tchaikovsky’s classic “The Nutcracker”

18. Spend an evening with the Trans Siberian Orchestra as they stop in Spokane on their Winter Tour

19. Listen to the Gonzaga Choir during the annual Candlelight Christmas Concert

20. Spend a night at the Fox during the Whitworth Christmas Festival Concert

21. Listen to favorites like “All I Want for Christmas Is You” at the Symphony’s Holiday Pops concert

22. Join Chorale Coeur d’Alene for “A Christmas to Remember”

23. Spend a night listening to the classics as part of the Spokane Valley Summer Theater’s “Big Band Christmas”

Eat, drink and be merry

24. Enjoy a night of treats and sweets inside an igloo at the Davenport, Luna or Crafted Taphouse

25. Spend an evening sipping on a cocktail at the Davenport’s Peacock Lounge

26. Indulge in a pure cacao drinking chocolate from Evans Brothers Coffee

27. Take a break from shopping by meeting friends for a beer at a Spokane brewery

28. Spend New Year’s Eve drinking champagne at the Davenport Grand

29. Try a tea flight at Revival Tea Company

30. Take a break from your holiday shopping with the Holiday Wine Walk. Plan your route, collect your stamps from participating tasting rooms and claim your prize

31. Satisfy your sweet tooth with some old fashioned peanut brittle from Bruttles

32. Sip a “Hooked on the Holidays” canned cocktail from Dry Fly while checking out their new digs in downtown Spokane

33. Enjoy high tea at Brambleberry Cottage or Heavenly Special Teas Shop

34. Pick up a cookie decorating kit from Three Birdies Bakery

35. Get jolly with the downtown Spokane Christmas Bar Crawl. Bring a toy to donate to Toys for Tots

36. Grab a cup of hot cocoa and take a whirl on the Coeur d’Alene Carousel

37. Pick up cookies from a local bakery for Santa

38. Spend an afternoon making reindeer food with the whole family (oats, dried cranberries, dried apricots and a pinch of magic)

39. Treat your family to a special Christmas Eve dinner at Churchill’s

40. Celebrate “Small Brewery Sunday” (November 28)

Make a list, check it twice

41. Shop local on Small Business Saturday (November 27)

42. Find a gift for everyone on your list at Brrrzaar (December 18)

43. Find the perfect ornament at Old World Christmas

44. Pick up all of your quirky stocking stuffers at Boo Radley’s

45. Browse the crafts and art at the Wonder Building’s Winter Wonderland Market

46. Spend an evening browsing at the winter market under the lights of the Pavilion

47. Join local artisans at the Kendall Yards Winter Festival

48. Find a locally-made holiday candle, mug or other special gifts at Lucky Vintage and Pretty Things in Spokane’s Vinegar Flats neighborhood

49. Enjoy cozy fires and twinkly lights during your holiday shopping at the 1st annual Outdoor European Christmas Market in Hayden

Fa-La-La Fantastic Films, Shows and Events

50. Test your holiday movie knowledge at the Spokane Comedy Club’s trivia night

51. Take the family to “Traditions of Christmas” in Coeur d’Alene

52. Ellen Travolta and the family are returning to the Coeur d’Alene Resort with one goal in mind: Saving Christmas

53. Watch “Elf” at the beloved Garland Theater

Season of Giving

54. Listen to the Christmas Wishes on 92.9 ZZU

55. Help a local woman in need with a donation to Project Beauty Share’s Christmas Gift Bag program

56. Check out the decorated trees at Christmas Tree Elegance

57. Donate your time to a local organization or shelter in need on Giving Tuesday

58. Put those sewing skills to work! Make a blanket and help keep someone warm this winter

59. Help support the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery by letting the kids shop for holiday gifts at Santa Express in Riverpark Square

60. Make holiday cards for folks living at local assisted living facilities

61. Donate a hot drink to the Women and Children’s Free Restaurant

62. Show your children the importance of giving back by volunteering with Second Harvest

63. Pick up a gift tag at the Tree of Sharing table in River Park Square

64. Volunteer as a bell ringer with the Salvation Army

Let it Snow

65. Grab your sled and hit the hills at Underhill Park

66. Pull on a pair of snowshoes and hit the trails at Mt. Spokane

67. Ski for cheap and give back during Schweitzer’s annual Community Day (December 14)

68. Take a guided snowmobile tour through Selkirk Powder

69. Hit the slopes on Christmas Day at Lookout Pass

70. Spend some time on the cross country ski trails at Riverside State Park

71. Spend a morning sledding on the hills at Manito Park

72. Visit Santa on the slopes of Schweitzer (December 23-24)

73. See all the new improvements at 49 Degrees North

Fun for the Whole Family

74. Strap on your sneakers and run in the Manito Park Thanksgiving Turkey Trot

75. Lace up your skates and hit the ice at Coeur d’Alene on Ice

76. Book a stay at DoubleTree’s ‘Santa Suite’

77. Take a drive down Candy Cane Lane at 39th and Tekoa

78. Take a drive to St. Maries to pick a real Christmas tree and take a free sleigh ride at the Forever Green Tree Farm

79. Visit Santa at River Park Square

80. Take a free carriage ride through downtown Spokane

81. Feast your eyes on the Crescent Window displays at the Davenport Grand, Fox Theater and Museum of Arts and Culture

82. Meet Santa’s magical reindeer at Ritter’s Garden and Gift

83. Visit the Museum of Arts and Culture’s Campbell House as it’s decorated for the holidays

84. Take your family for Santa Pictures on the Bluff with High Country Orchard

85. Pick out the perfect tree at Crowell’s Land of Christmas

86. Take a spin on Numerica skate ribbon

87. Join Santa and the Local 29 firefighters as they spread some Christmas cheer

88. Hear those sleigh bells jingling! Enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride in Rathdrum

89. Travel back to the night Christ was born and walk through the village of Bethlehem at the Stateline Speedway

90. Teach your little ones how to build a gingerbread house at Mobius Discovery Center. Register here

91. Take a wreath-making workshop at the Plant Farm

92. Birdwatch and see the eagles in Coeur d’Alene

93. Enjoy a morning of fun at the Post Fallidays Tiny Tree Festival (December 4)

94. Hit the pavement for the Run Run Rudolph Virtual 5K

95. Paint a Christmas mug at Polka Dot Pottery

96. Escape the cold and take your kids for a swim at the Silver Mountain Indoor Water Park

97. Introduce your furry friends to the big man himself and get a photo during Paws and Claus

98. Do you have a child with special needs? A special sensory-friendly Santa photo experience is being held at River Park Square

99. Curl up with the family and watch Bing Crosby’s White Christmas in his former hometown

100. Book a “Midnight Masquerade” overnight package at the Coeur d’Alene Resort: includes a night’s stay, dinner on New Year’s Eve, a champagne toast and a fireworks show!

101. Spend an afternoon with your little ones crossing off everything as part of Downtown Spokane’s “Holiday Hunt”

