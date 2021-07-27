10-year-old girl drowns in pond near George

by Connor Sarles

Grant County Sheriff's Office

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect a correction from the Sheriff’s Office.

GEORGE, Wash. — A 10-year-old girl drowned in a pond near George, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

The girl was on vacation with her family near the Gorge Oasis Campground Monday night and was playing with other kids near the pond, when she reportedly slipped and went under the surface. Several people called 9-1-1 and jumped in to find the girl.

Sheriff’s deputies, county firefighters and EMTs arrived and jumped in to look for the girl.

Water in the pond was shoulder-deep, and after an hour, first responders still could not find the girl. A Life Flight helicopter was called to the scene but could not find anything.

Firefighters then surmised the girl may have been drawn in to the pond’s siphon, which supplies irrigation to a nearby vineyard. Rescue crews disassembled a joint on the siphon pipe and found the girl’s body inside.

The county coroner will conduct an autopsy, but early information suggests this was an accident.

